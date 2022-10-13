The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week. (HPD)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week.

Sgt. Rosalind White says the first shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 2100-block of Griffith Drive. One person was taken to the hospital as a result with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also responded to a shooting call on Griffith Drive and Rumson Road earlier this week, just after midnight on Wednesday.

White says officers talked with a homeowner whose house had been hit by the gunfire.

Several shell casings were found by authorities, but White says there was no reported victim in that incident.

According to Sgt. White, both shootings are under investigation.