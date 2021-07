HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The victim of a fatal shooting Monday night in Huntsville has been identified.

Huntsville Police officials said 22-year-old Kentonio Perkins was the man shot and killed on July 12.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street on Monday around 11 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Investigator Hayden at 256-722-7100.