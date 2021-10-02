Police identify original victim in Muscle Shoals shooting

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Officials have identified the original victim of a shooting in Muscle Shoals that killed one police officer and injured another on Friday afternoon.

According to Muscle Shoals Police Department, the victim was identified as 58-year-old William Clare Mealback Jr. of Cypress Inn, Tenn., who was originally a resident of Detroit, Mich.

Police say Mealback was found in the eastbound lane of Avalon Avenue after receiving a report of a pedestrian possibly hit by a vehicle. Mealback appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound, a second was discovered later.

Eyewitnesses told Muscle Shoals Police that incident appeared to be a struggle in the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say during the struggle Mealback was shot and thrown from the passenger’s side of the car.

According to Mealback’s friends and family, Mealback and the suspect, identified by police as Brian Martin of Sheffield, had been close friends for the past five years, even being roommates in apartments in both Cypress Inn, Tenn. and Sheffield, over the last year.