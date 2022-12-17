MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the man killed in a deadly U.S Highway 72 accident Friday.

ALEA said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, GA died Friday after the 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer he was driving struck logs being carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The agency said Printup was pronounced dead on the scene and had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The wreck occurred around 1:50 p.m. Friday afternoon on U.S. 72 near mile marker 105.

ALEA said Friday that the accident initially blocked traffic on highway 72, but lanes were reopened at 6:15 p.m. Friday Night.

ALEA said nothing further is available at this time as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.