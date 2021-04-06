Police hosting community clean-up day in St. Florian

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. – The St. Florian Police Department and Mid-Lauderdale Volunteer Fire Department will host a community clean-up day on Saturday, April 10.

They ask anyone in the community to volunteer their time and help make the community clean again.

Organizers will host a meeting on Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Florian Senior Center to assign groups.

If you can’t attend the meeting but would like to help they ask you to come to the St. Florian Town Hall at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 10.