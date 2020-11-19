Police: Georgia man may have molested children in Tennessee

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man indicted on 31 counts of child molestation charges may have also victimized children while earlier living in Memphis, Tennessee.

Steven “Mike” Michael Blackmon was booked into jail last month after he was indicted in Jackson County, Georgia, northeast of Atlanta.

Commerce police officers discovered that Blackmon may have victimized children while he lived in Memphis in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Blackmon owned a hockey shop there.

Commerce police tell WMC-TV that a former Memphis resident contacted them to say he was molested too.

The indictment against Blackmon lists acts of child molestation involving fondling, sodomy, and taking photos and videos.