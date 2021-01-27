Police fatally shoot man armed with knife in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police fatally shot a man in Alabama who they say was armed with a knife and ran away as officers were attempting to detain him.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says the shooting happened Tuesday evening in Mobile following a traffic stop.

Battiste says the man had several traffic violations and ran away after pulling over.

Police say the officer used a stun gun on the man but he got up and took off once again.

Battiste says the same scenario happened again with another officer before the man was shot.

Authorities haven’t released the man’s identity. It’s also not clear how many shots were fired.