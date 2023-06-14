DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – One man was arrested after a traffic stop in Decatur where he was found with a “large quantity” of opiate pills.

According to Decatur Police Department, officers pulled over 28-year-old Tyree Duane Reedus in the area of Bedford Drive on Monday, June 12.

Reedus was found with opiate pills and drug paraphernalia. While it is unknown how many pills were found in his car, DPD said it was a “large quantity.”

He was charged with trafficking in opiates and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Reedus was being held at Morgan County Jail with a $300,300 bond, which was set by a circuit court judge.

According to the Morgan County Jail View, Reedus was released on Tuesday, June 13.