Police Citizens Advisory Council taking public input on police protest response

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council is looking for input from the public on the Huntsville Police Department’s actions during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The council is reviewing police actions before and during events in Huntsville from May 30 through June 5.

Police said they determined at a June 3 protest that people would show up with the intentions of fighting police officers. Police, Madison County deputies and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers were at the protest, where tear gas and rubber bullets were fired at protesters.

Residents can submit their comments through an Online form at HuntsvilleAL.gov/PoliceCitizensAdvisoryCouncil. The form will be active through August 7.

Other parts of the advisory council’s review process include interviews with police, community organizers, eyewitnesses, and related experts. They also will review records and documents, according to the city.

When the review is complete, the council will report its findings to the mayor, City Council, Police Chief Mark McMurray and the public.