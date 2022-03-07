DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The community is being asked to keep an eye out for a missing Decatur man who was last seen in his truck Monday morning.

Decatur Police are asking for help with finding 68-year-old Wayne Robert Barker. He was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on March 7 driving near Rockingham Lane SW. Barker was driving a black 2011 Ford F250 Lariat with Alabama tag number 52S503J.

Officials said Barker may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

Wayne Robert Barker

Barker is 5′ 7″, weighs 290 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry-colored hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information on where Barker is can contact Decatur Police at 256-341-4460 or 911.