Police arrest Decatur man they say broke into ex-girlfriend’s house and assaulted her

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department arrested a man who they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, assaulted her and stole her cell phone.

On April 9, police say they responded to a burglary in process call in the 2000-block of Morgan Ave SW in Decatur.

While investigating, police say they found that Sha’King Stover, 32, of Decatur, unlawfully entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence, assaulted her, and then stole her cell phone.

Police say that Stover also allegedly assaulted another woman inside the home before running.

Officers say they then located Stover near the home with the stolen cell phone in his possession.

The report says Stover was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary.

He was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $200,000 bond.