Police charge Decatur man with shooting into vehicles

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a gun into occupied vehicles.

Police say that on January 31, 2021, they responded to the Speed-Z gas station on West Moulton Street SW in Decatur, in reference to a shooting.

They say that when they arrived they learned that multiple shots were fired, striking two occupied vehicles.

During the investigation, police say that 21-year-old Corey Deonte Brooks was developed as a suspect, and on February 2, 2021, they obtained two warrants for Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle for Corey’s arrest.

On March 17, 2021, police say they located Corey and took him into custody.

According to police, they found Brooks in possession of synthetic marijuana during the arrest, and he was additionally charged Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Brooks was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $201,000 bond.