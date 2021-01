HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police arrested three Fayetteville man on Fugitive of Justice charges following a chase Sunday morning.

Police arrested Dewon Shaw, Jordon Wilbour, and Antonio Reeves after a chase with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on January 24. Deputies say the pursuit ended on South Memorial Parkway.

Lincoln County had several warrants for Shaw, Wilbour, and Reeves.

All three were arrested on a Fugitive of Justice charges.