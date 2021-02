HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is asking for help to find Christopher Gabriel St. Joseph.

No one has heard from St. Joseph since early Wednesday morning, Feb. 10th at about 4 am.

He is 28-years-old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds. He drives a gray, 2005 Toyota Camry with an Alabama license plate that reads 47VA485.

If anyone has information about where Christopher St. Joseph is they are asked to call Huntsville Police at 256-213-4532.