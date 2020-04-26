Police: 1 officer dead, 1 more wounded in Louisiana shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say a shooting in Louisiana’s capital city has left one veteran police officer dead and another officer wounded and fighting for life.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told media outlets the two officers were shot in a northern area of that city and that one of the officers later died of his injuries.
Police said the officers were shot while responding to reports of gunfire Sunday.
Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement.
Dozens of police colleagues, meanwhile, gathered outside the hospital where the wounded officer was taken.