Police: 1 officer dead, 1 more wounded in Louisiana shooting

An officer salutes a motorcycle escort and a coroner’s van carrying the body of a Baton Rouge police officer who was fatally shot, Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The shooting left one police officer dead and a wounded colleague fighting for life Sunday, authorities said, adding a suspect was in custody after an hourslong standoff at a home. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told The Advocate the officers were shot in the northern part of the city, and one of the officers later died. (John Ballance/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say a shooting in Louisiana’s capital city has left one veteran police officer dead and another officer wounded and fighting for life.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told media outlets the two officers were shot in a northern area of that city and that one of the officers later died of his injuries.

Police said the officers were shot while responding to reports of gunfire Sunday.

Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement.

Dozens of police colleagues, meanwhile, gathered outside the hospital where the wounded officer was taken.