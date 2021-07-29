Point Mallard to only open on weekends due to staff shortage

DECATUR, Ala. – Point Mallard Water Park announced that they will only be open on the weekends for the rest of the season due to staffing issues.

The change to their hours will start Saturday, July 31 and will continue through the Park’s closing date on September 6.

Point Mallard said in a statement, “The safety of our guests and our staff is always our primary goal and mission. Making sure that our Point Mallard visitors receive the same level of undivided service and care is a key part of what makes visiting our Park so special.”

They advise guests to check the Park’s website and Facebook page before arriving at the park to see any additional schedule changes.