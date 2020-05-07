Plexiglass wall allows families to get physically closer to loved ones at nursing homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Older adults most vulnerable to COVID-19 may now connect with their loved ones in a personal way.

Thrive at Jones Farm in Huntsville – an assisted living community – found a way for older adults to see their families without putting their health at risk.

Residents can remain indoors, while families sit on the other side of the Clear Connection Wall. It’s a moveable wall made out of plexiglass. Families can also use wireless phones to better hear each other.

Because of this innovative idea, families don’t have to feel so physically distant.

“A family member shared what if I never see my mom again?” said Thrive at Jones Farm President Donna Olson. “What a heart- rending thing to hear. It just touched us and said there’s got to be a way. We have to find a way to get them connected.”

And it’s easy to make.

Assisted living communities can build their own connection walls too. There are step-by-step directions available below. Just click the link!