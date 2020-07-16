‘Please wear the mask’; Jackson County Sheriff plans to enforce mandatory mask order

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – “Please wear the mask, just for two weeks, let’s try it and see. Hopefully it works,” said Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

Phillips told WHNT News 19 his deputies will enforce Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandatory mask order to the best of their ability but will do so mostly by strongly encouraging the public to wear a mask.

He said he doesn’t have the manpower for deputies to respond to calls of people not wearing a mask unless the situation escalates to some sort of criminal activity

“What might happen is people may get into fights over somebody not doing what they’re supposed to do. Now, that’s a different story. Somebody may get arrested for assault or something of that nature if that happens,” explained Phillips.

When WHNT News 19 asked if the deputies would write citations, Phillips responded with,“I don’t know that we have a ticket that we can write for that. Any person who violates any of the health or quarantine laws except those for which a special penalty is prescribed shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. That’s the only law I know about,” said Phillips.

Deputies will also wear masks when they are unable to maintain a six-foot distance from others.

Inmates inside the Jackson County Jail are not required to wear a mask, but deputies are.

Phillis said no one inside the jail has tested positive for COVID-19.