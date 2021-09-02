Pleasant Thursday – Mainly Dry Labor Day Weekend Ahead

We need to dry out! We’ve had measurable rain at Huntsville International 16 out of the last 32 days! It will be a dry and warm Thursday with no rain! Highs today reach the lower to middle 80s.

Don’t expect much rain over the next week. I don’t think most mind! Rain chances are slim heading into next week as a cold front moves in from the north. It won’t have too much moisture with it. Only isolated showers are expected. Always remember these summer storms can be tricky. One or two can still drop locally heavy rain.





Here is a look at the college football forecast. You couldn’t ask for better weather. It will be warm and dry at all stadiums this weekend. The roof will be open at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Alabama and Miami in Atlanta Saturday afternoon. Expect a dry and pleasant evening in Auburn and in Normal. UNA’s game looks good as well. Temperatures will start around 80 with readings in the 70s through the games.

Labor Day Weekend

It will be a warm and mainly dry Labor Day weekend. With a weak front coming in, there could be a few showers on Monday. I wouldn’t worry about canceling any plans. Here is the forecast for Friday through Monday.