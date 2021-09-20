Plea hearing moved for woman charged with 18 capital murder counts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A plea hearing for Rhonda Carlson, a woman charged with 18 counts of capital murder, has been moved from Thursday to next month.

Carlson was supposed to appear in court on Thursday. Now, her plea hearing is set for October 27.

Carlson is charged in connection to the murder of five people at a New Market home in 2015.

Earlier this year, she testified in the capital murder trial of her former husband, Christopher Henderson, who was found guilty of the murder.

Carlson reached a deal to testify against him in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.