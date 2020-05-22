Playgrounds and splash pads in Huntsville to reopen on May 26

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville’s Parks & Recreation Department announced that they will begin reopening facilities that had been closed in phases. The new policy will take effect on May 26.

The revised policy allows for the opening of several facilities that were previously closed and allows certain activities that were banned under the current policy.

Updates include:

Playgrounds, splash pads, and pavilions open May 26

Aquatics facilities will open on weekends

Team athletics practice/skills development allowed competition allowed starting June 14

Weight rooms open June 8​

All activities must use a 6-foot separation between people that aren’t in the same family. People are encouraged to wear masks when the activity does not preclude them. Parks & Rec staff will routinely sanitize restrooms, equipment and other high touch areas. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

View the updated policy below