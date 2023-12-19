HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City officials and community members gathered Tuesday to cut the ribbon on a brand-new 18,000-square-foot playground at the Sandra Moon Complex in South Huntsville.

“This is one of those days when it’s real close to the holidays and this is one of the reasons for the holidays,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

The $740,000 playground is part of Phase 3 in the city’s master renovation plan for the complex.

“For those who might be new to our community, this campus was once the site of Grissom High School. It was a place where we learned and now it’s a place where we learn and have fun and music and theater…we have everything,” Battle said.

The fully fenced park, located on Bailey Cove Road, is ADA accessible – meaning people with disabilities will also be able to safely play there. It features a rocket ship kids can play on, swings, slides, and more.

Huntsville City Councilmember Jennie Robinson believes this playground will strengthen the heart of the community.

“In addition to the library, the pickleball courts, the ball fields, the coming performing arts center…we now have this playground where families can gather,” Robinson said. “Particularly for the holidays, this is just a really nice time for families to be able to come and gather here.”

Before the grand opening, the South Huntsville Public Library at the Sandra Moon Community Complex hosted “March to the Playground,” a sing-along and puppet show with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The children and attendees marched and caroled to the new playground to celebrate and explore their new gift.