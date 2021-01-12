Plans moving forward for John Hunt Park skatepark

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville is adding a skateboard park to John Hunt Park.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and other officials made the announcement Tuesday morning at the site of the future park, which will be between Kids Space and the championship soccer fields.

“This is the kind of skateboard park that enthusiasts will put on their bucket list, to come visit and come to Huntsville, Alabama,” Battle said.

The park is being made possible by an anonymous donor who is putting up $1 million toward the cost. The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville continues to raise money for the project, which is expected to be about $4 million.

(Rendering via City of Huntsville)

The park will be built to modern standards but also contain elements inspired by the old Get-A-Way Skatepark that opened on Leeman Ferry Road in the 1980s. The project team will work with Tony Hawk’s nonprofit The Skateboard Project to ensure the park is up to modern standards.

“This will ensure that the skatepark will really be the best that there is for our community,” said Melissa Thompson, CEO and president of the Community Foundation.

Huntsville Parks and Recreation Director Steve Ivey said the project is three years in the making.

“This activity will add something for the community that we’ve been asked for for a long time,” Ivey said.

City Administrator John Hamilton said the skatepark is one of many activities and projects that continues to add recreation opportunities at the 428-acre park. Restrooms, rebuilding and expanding the playground and rebuilding the parking lot are also planned to support activities in the area around the skatepark.

The process for the city to begin working with the Community Foundation will be sent to City Council for approval on Jan. 14.

Huntsville has another skatepark on Cleveland Avenue near downtown.