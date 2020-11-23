Planning to shop local during Black Friday Week? Piper and Leaf has specials through the end of November

HUNTSVILLE AND MADISON, Ala. – If you’re planning to keep your dollars local during Black Friday, Piper and Leaf Tea Company will be offering specials from Monday, November 23-Monday, November 30.

For the first hour of business each day, small drinks will be just $1 and the first 12 customers at each location will receive free $12 gift cards.

Mulling spices will be $5 off and simplicity bundles will be $12 off, with muslin bags of tea being sold on a buy four, get one free basis.

That’s not all either, because Piper and Leaf is offering specials based on total costs of orders.

If you spend more than $30, you’ll get a free small drink

More than $75, get a free $10 gift card and free hot 12 oz or iced 16 oz drink

More than $100, get a free $20 gift card and free hot 12 oz or iced 16 oz drink

Excepting the first hour specials, these offers are good all day long at the Lowe Mill, Constitution Park, and Strong Station locations.