Planet Fitness offers free virtual workouts after temporarily closing its gyms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Businesses are either temporarily shutting their doors or switching things up. It's also affecting the health and wellness industry. Fitness gyms, in particular, are being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Planet Fitness is closed - for now

When you think of a gym, you think of the sweat, the closeness of working out next to someone, and even the potential of spreading germs. So Planet Fitness is the latest business to temporarily lock its doors.

The parking lot in front of Planet Fitness near Memorial Parkway was nearly vacant. The fitness club will be closed through at least March 31.

Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau released a statement on the company's website Tuesday about the closing.

He wrote, "Physical and mental health is extremely important, especially during stressful and uncertain times. While we will miss seeing you in the club for the time being, we are still here to motivate and support you along your fitness journey. "

Don't worry, Planet Fitness has a free back up plan

Rondeau wrote in the same statement, "We encourage you to download the Planet Fitness app which includes access to fitness content and more than 500 exercises that can be done at home. In addition, on the Planet Fitness Facebook Page we are hosting "Home Work-Ins."

Home Work-Ins is a series of free workout classes that will be streamed via Facebook Monday-Friday at 7 p.m. EST. No equipment is needed.

OK - what about weightlifting?

Francisco Lazo is an active gym-goer. He doesn't miss a rep. He said the State of New Jersey recently shut down his brother's gym because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lazo said a similar situation could happen right here in Alabama. So he came up with a back-up plan to keep fitness a top priority.

"It's affecting everybody," said Lazo. "It's a trickle-down effect, so I said you know what let me go ahead and be proactive and grab some stuff that I could do at home to just maintain until further notice."

Cool-down time

Planet Fitness gyms may be closed, but other fitness gyms remain open. Smaller gyms like Rush Hour Fitness in Meridianville and bigger gyms like Phaze 3 Fitness in Madison are keeping their doors open.

Phaze 3 is temporarily stopping group fitness classes. Both gyms are actively sanitizing equipment multiple times a day.