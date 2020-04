MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A plane crashed at the Huntsville-Madison County Executive Airport in Meridianville.

The Madison County Sheriff’s deputies and other first responders are at the scene. Authorities say the plane originated from Panama City, Florida, and tried to land in Meridianville.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the pilot was not injured. Emergency crews treated and released him at the scene. The plane suffered significant damage.

The FFA will conduct an investigation.

The pilot was not injured, however, he was treated and released at the scene. The plane suffered significant damage. The FFA has been contacted and will conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/wQ8nSMOCpO — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) April 27, 2020