HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — PJ’s Coffee, a New Orleans based coffee shop is continuing to expand its footprint throughout the Huntsville metro area.

The 2,499-square-foot stand-alone building with a drive-thru will be located at 1801 Highway 72 East near Chase Industrial Park.

PJ’s Coffee began in 1978 in New Orleans, Louisiana and serves a variety of beverages and foods on their menu, including seasonal inspirations and beignets.

“PJ’s Coffee is a great addition to the Highway 72 East corridor, which is currently lacking a true coffee drive-thru. The daytime population of Chase Industrial Park and new residential/multi-family developments have helped spur the growth of retail in this corridor. I appreciate Ashley and Colin’s help in bringing the taste of New Orleans to our site,” said Cooper Smith, Vice President with SRS Real Estate Partners in Birmingham, Alabama.

There is currently no set date for the opening of PJ’s Coffee.