(WHNT) — What comes to mind when someone asks your favorite flavor of ice cream? Most people would say chocolate or vanilla, but Van Leeuwen, a New York City-based brand, is betting on some strange flavors to attract ice cream lovers.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will now be available in stores outside the Big Apple, namely 3,500 Walmart locations across all 50 states. The ice cream will also be available online.

The seven exclusive flavors come in pint-sized containers. Here are the flavors hitting the frozen shelves:

Bourbon Cherries Jubilee: Sweet cream ice cream with swirls of bourbon cherry compote

Hot Honey: Basic vanilla ice cream and mixes it with hot honey and honeycomb

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: This ice cream is made with "buttery, sweet iconic cheese" to remind you of a comforting bowl of mac and cheese.

Pizza: Cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream with tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies

Planet Earth: Blue spirulina almond mixed with matcha green tea cake

Royal Wedding Cake: Sweet cream cheese ice cream with chunks of lemon sponge cake and layers of elderflower frosting

Wild Blueberry Shortcake: A swirl of vanilla ice cream, wild blueberries, and chunks of shortcake

The flavors will be available for purchase for 10 weeks beginning on Monday, March 14. Van Leeuwen plans to bring the flavors back to stores later this summer. For more on Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, click here.