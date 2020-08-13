Pizza Hut franchisee in North Alabama hosting a virtual job fair to fill 60 positions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – GPS Hospitality to host a week-long, virtual job fair with the intent to fill 60 positions at Pizza Huts in North Alabama. The hiring event is August 17 – 21, 2020.

They want to hire managers, crew members, and Pizza Hut delivery drivers. And the search for applicants is taking place digitally via online applications and video interviews.

For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS says they offer quality training, flexible hours, and ample opportunities for growth. They say management-level employees are eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, awards within GPS, and other benefits.

Applicants can text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or visit https://bit.ly/workforgps2020 to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.

Video chats and phone interviews will be scheduled with qualifying applicants. Exceptions will be made for applicants who prefer to interview at their desired restaurant location.

GPS Hospitality Pizza Hut locations –

4802 University Dr NW, Huntsville

11570 Memorial Pkwy S, Huntsville

2417 N Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville

2246 Winchester Rd. NE, Unit #308, Huntsville

8830 Madison Blvd, Madison

7950 Highway 72 W, Madison

11818 US Hwy 231/431 North, Meridianville

6585 B Hwy 431S, Owens Cross Roads

For more information and interview requests, please contact Cindy Stoltz at 404-239-5437 or cstoltz@alliedglobalmarketing.com.