Pisgah woman killed in wreck

PISGAH, Ala. – A Pisgah woman was killed when the car she was in left the roadway and overturned.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 11:00 AM Tuesday on Alabama 40 near Jackson County 273, approximately one mile southeast of Scottsboro.

47-year-old Tonia Michelle Phillips was fatally injured when the 2003 Nissan Xterra in which she was a passenger left the roadway and overturned.

The Driver, 53-year-old Tony Ray Sargent of Pisgah, was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Phillips was not using her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating.