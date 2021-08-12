Pisgah man facing murder charge after shooting victim dies in hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Pisgah man has been charged with murder following a Saturday night shooting.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with the Hollywood and Stevenson Police Departments, responded to a shooting on County Road 287 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said James Jeremy Owens, 40, was found with at least one gunshot wound but was able to give authorities a description of the shooter before being airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital.

Billy Dwight Carter, 32, turned himself into the Jackson County Jail on Monday, August 9 and was charged with attempted murder.

Owens died from his injuries at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Carter has since been charged with murder and his bond increased to $250,000.