Piper & Leaf Tea Co. to open a new location in Lacey’s Spring

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. – For the past month now, Piper & Leaf Tea Co. have been working on their new location for production and retail.

The facility is off of Hwy 231 in Morgan County and will be the 5th location in Alabama.

“What we’re doing here is creating a destination location, as well as a production facility for Piper and Leaf,” said Connor Knapp, co-owner of Piper & Leaf Tea and Co.

In an estimated few years, the area will be The Piper & Leaf Farm.

“We’re really excited about it, because it’s going to provide a place where people can come with their families and hang out, enjoy some good drinks, and have fun,” he said.

They want it to be a hands-on experience, creating your own tea blends and participating in growing produce.



“As well as provide a well needed space for us to bring in fresh fruits and herbs from the local community, cut them, dry them, process them and turn them into our tea blends,” said Knapp.

There will be places to explore and enjoy the outdoors too.



“It’s going to be really truly who we are, we want a place to have hospitality as well as show off our hard work that we’re really proud of.”

It’s still in the early stages of construction.

“We’re kind of bringing some of that old-timey vibe from the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s here to where it will be a fun time and you can just come together with community, family, and friends,” said Knapp.

He says this new location is all about family, sharing theirs with you and bringing yours to them.