Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue to host chicken stew fundraiser

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A local volunteer fire department is hosting a chicken stew fundraiser to benefit their department this weekend.

The fundraiser will take place at the Piney Chapel Fire Department, located at 22115 Piney Chapel Road, on January 16, 2021.

The fun kicks off at 10:00 AM. and the stew will be cooked by locals, Charlie and Kathy Cothren.

Organizers ask that you pre-order your stew, to guarantee enough stew will be made, through a member of the Piney Chapel Fire & Rescue or by calling Assistant Chief Chris Teeples 256-998-0194.

Stew Prices: $25 per gallon, $15 per half-gallon; and $8 per quart.