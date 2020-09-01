Pilots report seeing ‘guy in jetpack’ flying near LAX

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — If you thought the day might come when Disney’s “The Rocketeer” might come to life, the moment may be quickly approaching.

According to a recent report, an American Airlines pilot in California reported a “guy in a jetpack” flying above Los Angeles International Airport.

The pilot made the report Sunday night roughly 10 miles from LAX. The man was reportedly 3,000 feet above the ground, according to Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

“Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack,” the pilot said in a radio transmission.

The air traffic controller asked for more information and the pilot responded, “off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude.”

According to Fox 11, a second pilot then said, “We just saw the guy passing by us in the jetpack.”

Fox News spoke to representatives with the the Federal Aviation Authority who said the report was made around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The FAA told Fox they alerted local law enforcement and continue to investigate the incident.

As of Tuesday morning, the “guy in a jetpack” has not been identified.