Pilot killed after plane crashes in Shenandoah National Park

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A man was killed when a plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Shenandoah National Park, according to NPS.

The Shenandoah National Parks Service says first responders were called after someone found wreckage of a plane crash about 0.75 miles down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive in the Central District of Shenandoah National Park.

NPS says an adult man was found in the wreckage. He has not yet been identified. NPS believes he was the only person on board the plane when it crashed.

The plane that crashed was a Piper PA-20 airplane. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Virginia State Police, The Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the investigation. More details will be released when they come available.

