Pilgrim’s Pride says some employees tested positive for COVID-19

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation confirmed team members from their U.S. facilities tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the corporation said they are following guidance from health professionals and sending employees home if they were in close contact with a coworker who tested positive.

The spokesperson did not disclose where the employees worked. Pilgrim’s has 36 production facilities and 16 prepared foods facilities across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, and in Europe.

Pilgrim’s Pride said they are increasing their sanitation and social distancing efforts as well as their health and temperature screenings.

You can read their statement below:

“As the world faces the continued spread of coronavirus, many individuals and companies are being impacted, and our company is no different. We have had a few team members test positive for COVID-19 in our U.S. facilities. We are providing support to those team members and their families, and we hope they all make a full and speedy recovery. Out of respect for the families, we are not releasing further information.

“In any positive case, we are following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, medical professionals and local health departments every step of the way, including sending home team members who were in close contact with anyone who tests positive. As a global food company providing an essential service during this pandemic, we are taking numerous precautions to keep our workplace, team members and products safe, such as increased sanitation and disinfection efforts; health screening and temperature testing; heightened health protocols; increased spacing in cafeterias, break rooms and locker rooms; and enhanced worker benefits. The health and safety of our team members providing food for us all during this unprecedented time remains our top priority.”