KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After an evacuation order was issued just after 6 p.m., the Pigeon Forge Fire Department says people may return to their homes.





Photos: Susan Dodgen Lowe

Wears Valley F.D. had advised Parkside Resort and anyone within a two-mile radius to evacuate immediately. Around 9 p.m., Parkside Resort said all guests were cleared to return to their cabins.

Parkside Resort Operations manager Brandy Hanwell said the fire was on resort property and first responders had evacuated more than 200 people. A social media post from the resort said fire crews will be on-site throughout the night.

Around 8:20, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said the fire is about 30-40 acres in size.

As of 9:22 p.m., fire officials from Pigeon Forge have shared the fire is 45% contained and that anyone who has evacuated may return to their residences. In addition, the rain is providing assistance to Emergency Personnel.

Sevier County EMA shared smoke and fire may be visible from a distance overnight as crews will continue to monitor the fire throughout the night hours.

A shelter is being set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, 170 Community Center Drive, according to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.

Viewer-submitted video shows a fire in the area of the Parkside Resort in Pigeon Forge.

Fires have been popping up across East Tennessee, including Sevier County, all week as a result of dry conditions.

