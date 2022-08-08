(WHNT) — National S’mores Day is August 10, and one company has created a new recipe – one that could be seen as dessert blasphemy.

Reynolds Wrap Kitchen decided to put their own “dill-icious” spin on the s’mores we all know and love by adding pickles to the mix. You heard that right.

The company, which has a history of coming up with some wild recipes, encouraged people to try a new version of “candied ham.” Other creations include Flaming Hot Cheetos Turkey, Glitter Turkey, and Mountain Dew Turkey.

Though the recipe doesn’t specify whether to use dill or sweet pickles, you’ll need 16 slices for one batch.

To make pickle s’mores, check out the ingredients below:

16 graham crackers

1 cup milk chocolate morsels

1 cup marshmallow creme

16 sliced pickles

Instead of stacking everything like an original s’more, Reynold’s creation is more reminiscent of an hors d’oeuvres sandwich.

After melting the chocolate in a microwave, blot the pickle slices with a paper towel. The recipe then says to dip the pickle slices into the chocolate, lay them out on parchment paper and refrigerate.

Once the chocolate has set, place a pickle slice on the bottom graham cracker, add the marshmallow creme and top with the final graham cracker. You can find the full step-by-step recipe here.

If that seems a bit too far of a detour for your palette, you can celebrate National S’mores day with another Reynold’s recipe that hits a little closer to home – the caramel s’more and bacon cookie.

How did National S’mored Day begin? Read more about it here.