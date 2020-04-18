Pick your own bucket of berries at Brown Farms in New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. – Strawberry picking season at Brown Farms in New Market has officially started!

The season runs through the end of May, depending on the weather. Fifteen acres of strawberries are available to pick from. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Brown Farms is located on 384 Walnut Grove in New Market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown Farms now has a drive-through option available. Customers are advised to follow the signs upon arriving.

Brown Farms is also limiting the number of customers inside the cabins and greenhouses. According to their website, employees are taking precautions and sanitizing throughout the day. Employees are also able to accept payments outside.

You can pick your own bucket of strawberries for $14 or purchase a pre-picked bucket for $16.

Brown Farms encourages you to check their Facebook page for updates or schedule changes before making the trip. You can also 256-828-0710 to find out if they are open.