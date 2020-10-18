PHOTOS: Titans go 5-0 at home against Texans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Pharaoh Brown #85 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball as Malcolm Butler #21 and Kenny Vaccaro #24 of the Tennessee Titans defend the play in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(WKRN) — Tennessee Titans are now 5-0 and remain undefeated in the AFC South with another win at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday, beating them 42-36 in overtime after a late 4th quarter touchdown for the Titans and a field goal tied the game with just seconds to spare.

Only one other team in the AFC remains 5-0 this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers won out against the 4-2 Cleveland Browns, 38-7 at home on Sunday. Next week, they take on the Titans on the road with the Titans looking for another at-home win.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to make a pass play in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans looks to make a pass play in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball while being tackled by Bradley Roby #21 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Jonnu Smith #81 and Taylor Lewan #77 of the Tennessee Titans celebrate with Anthony Firkser #86 after Firkser scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during warm-up before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass as head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during warm-up before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: General manager Jon Robinson of the Tennessee Titans looks on during warm-up before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans scrambles for yardage against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Darren Fells #87 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball as Kenny Vaccaro #24 of the Tennessee Titans pursues the play in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Center Nick Martin #66 of the Houston Texans sets up before snapping the ball in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Running back David Johnson #31 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball against Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Adam Humphries #10 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Rodger Saffold III #76 ain the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Adam Humphries #10 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Rodger Saffold III #76 against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans celebrates after a defensive play against Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans tackles Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans sheds the tackle of Harold Landry III #58 of the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Fans cheer on in the middle of cardboard cut-out fans in the second quarter of the game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Randall Cobb #18 of the Houston Texans drops back to pass the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Tennesee Titans fans cheer on in the second quarter of the game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans scrambles in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Darren Fells #87 of the Houston Texans makes a touchdown reception while being tackled by Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans passes the ball in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans throws a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown #11 in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Adam Humphries #10 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball while being tackled by Vernon Hargreaves III #26 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans turns to avoid defender Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans wraps up running back David Johnson #31 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Running back David Johnson #31 of the Houston Texans takes the hand off from quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans passes the ball in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball to the end zone for a touchdown while being tackled by Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Daren Bates #56 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates a defensive play with teammates against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Kicker Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the Tennessee Titans celerbates with a teammate after converting the extra point against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball to the end zone for a touchdown while being tackled by Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Romeo Crennel of the Houston Texans looks on from the side line during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Darren Fells #87 of the Houston Texans celebrates with Will Fuller V #15 after Fells scored a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throws a touchdown pass to Darren Fells #87 against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Running back David Johnson #31 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball against Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Pharaoh Brown #85 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball as Malcolm Butler #21 and Kenny Vaccaro #24 of the Tennessee Titans defend the play in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)