TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) – The Tennessee Valley woke up to rain Sunday morning, but it quickly changed over to snow across the region.

Viewers reported snow all throughout north Alabama and south middle Tennessee.

Marsha Hosner reported snow in Hazel Green Sunday morning.

Snow mixed in with rain in north Madison County Sunday morning.

Heavy snow fell in the Moores Mill area Sunday morning.

Terry Duvall sent this picture of snow sticking in Fayetteville Sunday morning.

A News 19 viewer sent this picture of snow starting to cover a car in the Kelso, Tennessee community.

Tim Foster says snow is starting to stick to the ground in Elkmont.

Del Robinson says snow is sticking in New Market, roughly three miles shy of the state line.

Curtis Anthony says snow is completely covering the ground atop Monte Sano.

Snow building in Union Hill Area

Did you see snow where you live? Let us know and send us your pictures!

Check the latest forecast from The Weather Authority here.