Photos: Storm moves through north Alabama

News
Posted: / Updated:

Strong winds have caused damage across north Alabama, leaving downed trees, damaged homes, and power outages.

  • Tree nearly misses house in Tuscumbia
  • Sheffield Police monitoring traffic
  • Crews putting out fire at Shoetopia in Muscle Shoals
  • Tree down in Cherokee from Donna Hargett
  • Tree knocked over in Tuscumbia from Draven Lefan

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News