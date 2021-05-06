Photos: Storm moves through north Alabama News Posted: May 6, 2021 / 07:14 PM CDT / Updated: May 6, 2021 / 07:14 PM CDT Strong winds have caused damage across north Alabama, leaving downed trees, damaged homes, and power outages. Tree nearly misses house in TuscumbiaSheffield Police monitoring trafficCrews putting out fire at Shoetopia in Muscle ShoalsTree down in Cherokee from Donna HargettTree knocked over in Tuscumbia from Draven Lefan Tree down Hughes Dr near Plaza Dr. @NWSHuntsville @simpsonwhnt @BradTravisWAFF #alwx pic.twitter.com/VdLaP60gIs— Stephen McCloud (@sgemccloud) May 7, 2021 Tree NEARLY fell on this house in Tuscumbia at the corner of Hogue and Cave Streets. Owner said it only knocked the gutter off and they’re waiting for the street department. #valleywx #shoals @whnt @simpsonwhnt @ChristinaWHNTwx pic.twitter.com/aa0ImqpWTY— Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) May 6, 2021 Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video