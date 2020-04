MONROE, LA. – Several homes and buildings were damaged in Monroe, Louisiana Sunday due to severe weather.

“By the grace of God, early reports show only a few minor injuries. Pray for our city! Many neighbors & friends suffered catastrophic damage. We are hurting; but not broken. Times like this remind us WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER! Together we we will rebuild.“ – Mayor Jamie Mayo pic.twitter.com/sByzavTiTg — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) April 12, 2020

The Monroe Regional Airport also sustained heavy damage. Mayor Jamie Mayo and Monroe Regional Airport Director Ron Phillips announced all flights were canceled until further notice. The mayor added damage seems to be from a suspected tornado.

Due to weather conditions and debris removal from the runways, Mayor Jamie Mayo and Monroe Regional Airport Director Ron Phillips announce “all flights at the Monroe Regional Airport are cancelled until further notice.” pic.twitter.com/Kw4zWNRtZT — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) April 12, 2020

According to the city, early reports show only a few minor injuries.