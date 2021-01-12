Photos reveal items found in Morgan County man’s truck at D.C. riot, federal authorities say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal authorities admitted photos into evidence Tuesday of guns and explosives they said they found in a Morgan County man’s truck after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a memorandum supporting Lonnie Leroy Coffman’s pretrial detention, federal prosecutors submitted photos Tuesday of evidence recovered after a search of Coffman’s truck in the wake of the riot.

Coffman has been held behind bars in D.C. since his arrest last week.

U.S. Capitol Police said an officer sweeping the area after pipe bombs were found nearby at the National Republican Club and the Democratic National Committee Headquarters saw a gun inside Coffman’s truck. After clearing the pipe bombs, police said they searched the truck and found gasoline bombs and multiple guns, including an M4 carbine rifle and magazines of ammunition.

Police arrested Coffman as he tried to come back to this truck after the riot and said they found two pistols in his pockets.

Evidence photos filed Tuesday also showed other items not listed in the Capitol police report, such as a crossbow and a stun gun. There are also photos of pieces of paper with email addresses, phone numbers and websites for “good guys.” There also is one line identifying U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indiana, as “one of two muslims in House of Reps,” and another identifying Judge David Hamilton as a “bad guy.” Hamilton is a circuit judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

An update on Coffman’s detention hearing Tuesday was not immediately available.

He faces multiple weapons possession charges.