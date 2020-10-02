PHOTOS: President Trump departs White House for Walter Reed Medical Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Huntsville High School Volleyball Team cancelled the remainder its season on Friday after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Huntsville City School District said all of the players, including the coach, are now in quarantine. The decision means that seniors on the team will miss a final opportunity to play out their high school careers in the post-season.

"It's obviously something none of us wanted to hear. It's unfortunate for not only the student-athletes, but in particular the seniors on that team, and we really feel for those seniors, but our student-athletes, they are resilient, they know how to overcome, they have resolve, and they will make it through this," said Huntsville City School District Spokesperson, Craig Williams.

In the wake of the news, and ahead of the District's scheduled fall break next week, school officials are asking parents and students to continue to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols. The District said a key to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 inside of schools is the cooperation of the whole school community's practice of the same safety measures outside of school as well.