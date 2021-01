NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Happy Birthday Dolly Parton! The country music legend celebrates a milestone birthday – turning 75. It is truly astonishing how much Dolly has accomplished in her short time.

Take a look back through the years – and cheers to many more!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

Dolly Parton, center, performs “God Only Knows”, “There Was Jesus”, and “Faith” with Joel Smallbone, left, and Luke Smallbone, right, of For King & Country at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Nile Rodgers and Dolly Parton attend We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton, center, Jimi Westbrook, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Philip Sweet, of Little Big Town, perform “Red Shoes” at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

PIGEON FORGE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Heart Strings cast and crew attend the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton’s “Heartstrings” on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix)

PIGEON FORGE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Dolly Parton attends the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton’s “Heartstrings” on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix)

PIGEON FORGE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton’s “Heartstrings” on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 12: Dolly Parton attends a press conference before a performance celebrating her 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry at The Grand Ole Opry on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: Dolly Parton attends the gala evening of Dolly Parton’s ‘9 TO 5’ The Musical at The Savoy Theatre on February 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Katy Perry, Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – US singers Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform osntage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

US singer-songwriter and 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year Dolly Parton waves after performing onstage at the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2019. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Dolly Parton attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton with the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Linda Perry and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the GRAMMY Museum Town Hall Program With Dolly Parton Moderated By Linda Perry at The GRAMMY Museum on February 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton speaks at an event where her organization, Imagination Library, donates the 100 millionth book, Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors,” to the Library of Congress collection, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington. The Library of Congress and Imagination Library also announce a story time for children on the last Friday of each month in the Great Hall of the Thomas Jefferson Building from March through August. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Dolly Parton attends the world premiere of “Dumplin'” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 04: Recording Artist Dolly Parton signs a dog to place in the ‘Jack Daniel’s Barrel of Fun’ at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena on October 4, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 13: Recording artist Dolly Parton speaks live on air in Seacrest Studio at Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to share music & her own family’s story of hope with kids and their parents on October 13, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Pandora)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 13: Recording artist Dolly Parton arrives in Seacrest Studio at Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to share music & her own family’s story of hope with kids and their parents on October 13, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Pandora)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 09: Dolly Parton speaks during SiriusXM presents Dolly Parton On Kids Place Live at Nashville Music City Theatre On October 9, 2017 on October 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Lily Tomlin (L), Dolly Parton (C) and Jane Fonda speak during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Dolly Parton attends the Variety and Women In Film’s 2017 Pre-Emmy Celebration at Gracias Madre on September 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 23: Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, and Dolly Parton attend the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 23: Dolly Parton accepts the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award onstage during the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Actor Dolly Parton during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Singer/actor Dolly Parton speaks onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_014 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Lily Tomlin (L) and recording artist Dolly Parton backstage at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 03: Dolly Parton’s “Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love” With Jennifer Nettles – Press Conference photographed on November 3, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 02: Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 02: Recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award Dolly Parton poses backstage the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 16: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 2016 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 23: Dolly Parton Visits “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on August 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Honoree Dolly Parton (L) and recording artist Katy Perry perform onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 08: Dolly Parton press day. Dolly talking about her 2016 North American tour Dolly’s largest tour in 25 years, Performing in over 60 cities also her New double disc album “Biggest Hits” At NOVE Entertainment on March 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR)

Dolly Parton poses for a photo with Hank Williams Jr. and members of the group Alabama during tapings for Parton’s Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Posing are Randy Owen, left, Williams, Jeff Cook, Parton, and and Teddy Gentry. Parton has lined up an all-star list of performers for a three-hour telethon to raise money for thousands of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in Tennessee wildfires. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 02: Actress/singer-songwriter Dolly Parton arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Television’s “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” at the Egyptian Theatre on December 2, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 13: Executive producer Dolly Parton and actress Alyvia Alyn Lind speak onstage during NBC’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors’ panel discussion at the NBCUniversal portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 13, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 01: Dolly Parton: Pure & Simple Benefiting The Opry Trust Fund at Ryman Auditorium on August 1, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 31: Dolly Parton: Pure & Simple 7th Annual Gift Of Music. Night one of two sold out shows at The Ryman Auditorium on July 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 31: Dolly Parton: Pure & Simple 7th Annual Gift Of Music night one of two sold out shows at The Ryman Auditorium on July 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 31: Dolly Parton: Pure & Simple 7th Annual Gift Of Music night one of two sold out shows at The Ryman Auditorium on July 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 31: Dolly Parton: Pure & Simple 7th Annual Gift Of Music night one of two sold out shows at The Ryman Auditorium on July 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TN – MAY 28: Dolly Parton performs during a concert to benefit Dolly’s Imagination Library & Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation at The University of Tennessee’s Thompson-boling Arena on May 28, 2014 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TN – MAY 28: Dolly Parton performs during a concert to benefit Dolly’s Imagination Library & Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation at The University of Tennessee’s Thompson-boling Arena on May 28, 2014 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 13: Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton during the promotion of Dolly Parton’s new album ‘Blue Smoke’ at the Tonight Show on May 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Webster PR)

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 27: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Dolly Parton performs during Dolly Parton Q Sessions featuring “Blue Smoke” QVC Presents A Night In Nashville With Dolly Parton – Show at NorthStar Studios on April 27, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR)

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 18: Stella Parton and Dolly Parton attend Stella Parton’s Red Tent Women’s Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown on April 18, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 10: Singer Dolly Parton speaks onstage at the 22nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on April 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 27: Country singer, Dolly Parton performs live for fans on February 27, 2014 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 18: Dolly Parton performs live for fans on February 18, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 11: Dolly Parton performs on stage at Rod Laver Arena on February 11, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY 07: Dolly Parton performs live for fans at Vector Arena on February 7, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Sandra Mu/Getty Images)

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA – JANUARY 24: Singer Dolly Parton Performs at Agua Caliente Casino on January 24, 2014 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 09: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Singer/songwriters Dolly Parton, George Jones and Wynonna Judd backstage at Parton’s “Live From London” DVD premiere party at the Tracking Room on November 9, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 10: Pictured: Singer/Songwriter Dolly Parton, Mananger Danny Nozell and Cracker Barrel’s Julie Craig. Cracker Barrel Music presents “An Evening With… Dolly” Gold Record Celebration for her first Gold recording in 11 years and the first Certified Gold Recording in the Cracker Barrel Music Line. Presentation held at Dolly Records/CTK Management on August 10, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 09: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Singer/songwriters Dolly Parton, George Jones and Wynonna Judd backstage at Parton’s “Live From London” DVD premiere party at the Tracking Room on November 9, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 26: Kenny Chesney, and Dolly Parton speak at the TJ Martell Honors Gala, Nashville at Hutton Hotel on March 26, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for TJ Martell Foundation)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 09: (L-R)Actors Jeremy Jordan, Dolly Parton, Queen Latifah, and Keke Palmer attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Joyful Noise” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on January 9, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 18: Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah onstage during VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 18, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Vh1)

KNOXVILLE, TN – JULY 17: Singer/Songwriter Dolly Parton performs during the “Better Day” world tour opener at the Thompson-Boling Arena on July 17, 2011 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TN – JULY 17: Singer/Songwriter Dolly Parton performs during the “Better Day” world tour opener at the Thompson-Boling Arena on July 17, 2011 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 10: Dolly Parton talks to the media at a press conference at the InterContinental Sydney on November 10, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 08: Musician Marty Stuart and singer Dolly Parton perform during Marty Stuart’s 10th Annual Late Night Jam at the Ryman Auditorium on June 8, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 10: Singer Dolly Parton (L) presents Robert Greenblatt, NBC’s Chairman of Entertainment the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 22nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on April 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 05: (Exclusive Coverage) John Mayer and Dolly Parton meet backstage at the 2010 We’re All For The Hall benefit concert at the Bridgestone Arena on October 5, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 05: Dolly Parton and Keith Urban perform onstage at the 2010 We’re All For The Hall benefit concert at the Bridgestone Arena on October 5, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

LEDYARD CENTER, CT – APRIL 10: Recording Artists Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and Honoree Kenny Rogers Perform at Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

LEDYARD CENTER, CT – APRIL 10: ***EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE*** Singers/Songwriters Dolly Parton and Honoree Kenny Rogers Backstage at the Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 12: Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton cuts the ribbon during Dolly Parton’s Trinkets & Treasures grand opening at Dolly Parton’s Trinkets & Treasures on March 12, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 08: Singer & Songwriter Dolly Parton is inducteed into the Music City Walk of Fame and receives her star, at the Hall of Fame Park on November 8, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

ROTHERHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – DECEMBER 05: Country and western superstar singer Dolly Parton meets young schoolchildren at the Magna Science And Adventure Park on December 5, 2007 in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England. Dolly Parton honoured the former steelworks town to be the first European location to participate in her ‘Imagination Library’ literacy scheme. The charitable programme, which she launched in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee in 1996, encourages young children to discover the joys of reading, with every participating pre-school age child being sent a free book every month. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

ROTHERHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – DECEMBER 05: Country and western superstar singer Dolly Parton entertains the audience at the Magna Science And Adventure Park on December 5, 2007 in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England. Dolly Parton honoured the former steelworks town to be the first European location to participate in her ‘Imagination Library’ literacy scheme. The charitable programme, which she launched in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee in 1996, encourages young children to discover the joys of reading, with every participating pre-school age child being sent a free book every month. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards show at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Washington DC, UNITED STATES: Kennedy Center Honors recipients, from left, Zubin Mehta, Steven Spielberg, Dolly Parton, Smokey Robinson, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, pose for photos after recieving the award at the State Department during a dinner hosted by Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, in Washington, DC 02 December 2006. AFP PHOTO/Leslie E. Kossoff (Photo credit should read LESLIE E. KOSSOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Dolly Parton performs a song from “9 to 5: The Musical” onstage during the 63rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – MARCH 09: Singer and actress Dolly Parton attends the opening night of “33 Variations” at Eugene O’Neill Theatre on March 9, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD – FEBRUARY 10: Singer Dolly Parton speaks at a news conference to kick off the 75th Anniversary of Great Smoky Mountains National Park on February 10, 2009 in National Harbor, Maryland. Parton, a native of Eastern Tennessee, will serve as this year’s celebrity ambassador for the park. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – JULY 15: Singer/actress Dolly Parton attends the “9 to 5: The Musical” press conference at The New 42nd Street Studios July 15, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Singer Dolly Parton poses with parade participants during the 81st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2007, in New York City. (Photo by Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 3: Dolly Parton arrives at The 29th Annual Kennedy Center Honors December 3, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – OCTOBER 26: Singer Reba McEntire (L) and Dolly Parton perform at the Country Music Television’s CMT Giants honoring Reba McEntire at the Kodak Theatre on October 26, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 30: Actors Jane Fonda (L), Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton pose at the “9 to 5” 25th Anniversary DVD Launch and Cast Reunion party at the Annix on March 30, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 05: ***EMBARGOED FROM INTERNET AND ONLINE USAGE UNTIL CONCLUSION OF OSCAR BROADCAST*** Singer Dolly Parton performs her song “Travelin’ Thru” on stage during the 78th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on March 5, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 05: Singer Dolly Parton arrives to the 78th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on March 5, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 4: Singer Dolly Parton performs at the Weinstein Co. Pre-Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center on March 4, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Sir Elton John and Dolly Parton perform at the 39th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Madison Square Garden November 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 15: Singer Dolly Parton (L) and actress/singer Reba McEntire appear on the set of The WB’s “Reba” at 20th Century Fox Studios on February 15, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 9: Singer Dolly Parton poses with her award for Musical Event of the Year backstage at the 38th Annual CMA Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House November 9, 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – MAY 5: Singer Dolly Parton performs at the MTV Networks UpFront at The Theater at Madison Square Garden May 05, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Singers Mandy Moore, Debbie Reynolds, Alison Krauss, Bonnie Raitt, Dolly Parton, Mindy Smith, Ann Wilson, Kenny Logans, Anastacia and Mya perform on stage during the WOMEN ROCK! Songs from the Movies, the fourth annual concert for the fight against breast cancer, at the Kodak Theatre September 30, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

2003 Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner at Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony, Nashville, Tennessee, photo

BURBANK, CA – OCTOBER 9: Singer Dolly Parton appears on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” at the NBC Studios on October 9, 2003 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – JULY 2: Singer Dolly Parton (L) stands next to a Bald Eagle named “America” being held by Al Cecere during an event at the National Zoo July 2, 2003 in Washington, DC. The Smithsonian National Zoo July 2 opened a new Bald Eagle refuge exhibit. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 5: Norah Jones and Dolly Parton perform onstage at the “37th Annual CMA Awards” at the Grand Ole Opry House November 5, 2003 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 7: Country Singer Dolly Parton performs at the House of Blues on August 7, 2002 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

WESTWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 15: Singer Dolly Parton poses for a photograph prior to the Tennessee Film & Music Commission’s industry reception at the W Hotel on October 15, 2002 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

LONDON – OCTOBER 8: Singer Dolly Parton poses for photographers on October 8, 2002 at the Oxford Street HMV store in London, England. Parton was at the store to sign copies of her recently released album, “Halos and Horns,” which includes a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley rehearse for the Grammys at Staple Center in Los Angeles Monday, Feb. 19, 2001. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Dolly Parton performed with Brad Paisley at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center, Los Angeles, Ca. 2/21/01. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 16: American country and western singer Dolly Parton poses 16 February 2001, during the launch of her new album “Little Arrow” in a London record store. (Photo credit should read HUGO PHILPOT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, : Country singer Dolly Parton smiles during a photo-op at the National Press Club where she was the featured speaker promoting her literacy efforts 23 March 2000 in Washington, DC. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Tim SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Country music singer Dolly Parton holds her glasses as she speaks during a luncheon in Washington, DC, March 22, 2000. Parton was presented the AAP Honor by the Association of American Publishers for her work to improve the lives of children through books. (Photo by Alex Wong)

Albums by Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton sit on stereo equipment in RCA Studio A on Aug. 8, 2014 in Nashville, Tenn. With development putting a squeeze on Nashville’s famous Music Row, some in the music industry say it’s time to preserve the district’s character and the studios where the Music City’s iconic sounds were born. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Country Singer Dolly Parton at the 1989 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 9, 1989. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

1987 : DOLLY PARTON AND KENNY ROGERS AT A PRESS CONFERENCE.(Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 1983 file photo, Country Music singers Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers rehearse a song for their appearance on the TV show “Live… And in Person” in Los Angeles. Rogers, who embodied “The Gambler” persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, has died at 81. A representative says Rogers died at home in Georgia on Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File)

Actor Sylvester Stallone, left, and actress and singer Dolly Parton, sit in a horse-drawn carriage during the filming of the movie Rhinestone, on West Broadway in lower Manhattan, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1983, in New York. The movie is being made for 20th Century Fox. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)

Singer Dolly Parton, Nov. 10, 1982. (AP Photo/Humphrey)

Actresses Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, from left, join Country Music singer Dolly Parton, right, in front of a mural advertising their motion picture “9 to 5” at the premiere night in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 12, 1980. (AP Photo)

American singer Dolly Parton performs during her Tokyo concert on Monday, July 30, 1979. The popular vocalist, who won the Grammy award this year, sang 20 songs before a crowd of 1,600. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto)

U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Dolly Parton embrace in the receiving lime at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1979. President Carter hosted a luncheon in the Executive Mansion for a group of country music entertainer. (AP Photo/Georges)

Country music singer Willie Nelson, left, is congratulated by presenter and singer Dolly Parton as he receives the entertainer of the year award at the 13th annual Country Music Association awards show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, Tenn., Oct. 9, 1979. (AP Photo)

Singer Dolly Parton spreads her white shawl and offers a greeting upon her arrival at Heathroow Airport in London, April 16, 1977. Miss Parton is in Eangland to attend the eighth International Festival of Country Music at Wembley. (AP Photo/PA)

Country Music stars Dolly Parton, left, and Minnie Pearl, right, are seen at the Country Music Awards show in October 1977, Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo)

Country music vocalists Linda Ronstadt, left, Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton, right, take a break from bickering managers and busy schedules recently as they met with reporters at the Sheraton Premiere Hotel in Universal City, April 17, 1987 to talk about their collaboration on the recently released album “Trio.” The album, which made Billboard’s Top 20 in just three weeks, ended a decade of frustrating attempts to unite the three voices. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

20th May 1977: Country music queen Dolly Parton is back in London after performing at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, at a Scottish Royal Jubilee Television Special in the presence of the Queen, she now commences on a tour of Britain and the continent. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)