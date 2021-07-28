PHOTOS: Burned bear cub that had to walk on its elbows heals at California wildfire center

In this July 25, 2021, photo provided by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is a bear cub that was taken in for treatment after it suffered burns in a California wildfire, to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The staff at the care center has named him “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of Tahoe and into Nevada. They say he was underweight and dehydrated, but otherwise doing well. (Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care via AP)

WARNING: Viewers may find some of the images contained in this post disturbing.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An injured bear cub rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.

In this July 25, 2021, photo provided by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is a bear cub being treated by staff after it was taken in for treatment after suffering burns in a California wildfire, to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The staff at the care center has named him “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of Tahoe and into Nevada. They say he was underweight and dehydrated, but otherwise doing well. (Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care via AP)

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

This July 25, 2021, photo provided by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care shows the burned paws of a bear cub that was taken in for treatment to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., after it was rescued in a California wildfire. The staff at the care center has named him “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of Tahoe and into Nevada. They say he was underweight and dehydrated, but otherwise doing well. (Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care via AP)

The center’s animal care director says the cub is about 6 months old and was walking on his elbows because of burns on his paws.

A veterinarian wrapped his paws and gave him painkillers.

In this July 25, 2021, photo provided by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is a bear cub being treated by staff after it was taken in to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care for treatment after suffering burns in a California wildfire, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The staff at the care center has named him “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of Tahoe and into Nevada. They say he was underweight and dehydrated, but otherwise doing well. (Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care via AP)

Officials said they’re working to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.

The center will likely keep the bear through winter and release him in the spring.