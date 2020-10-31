Photo gallery: Remembering Sean Connery

(NEXSTAR) — Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery has died, according to multiple reports. He was 90.

While the Scottish actor is best known for portraying Agent 007, he had a long career spanning decades. His film credits include Indiana Jones, The Rock and The Hunt for Red October.

According to the BBC, Connery won an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

In 2000, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace — becoming Sir Sean Connery.

Here’s a look back at his legendary life and career through pictures:

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 16: Sir Sean Connery attends the opening film of The Edinburgh Film Festival: The Illusionist on June 16, 2010 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Jacobs/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – OCTOBER 01: Actor Sean Connery presents during AFI’s Night At The Movies presented by Target held at ArcLight Cinemas on October 1, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

Scottish screen legend Sir Sean Connery poses for photographers as he promotes his new book, called ‘Being a Scot’ at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, in Charlotte Square gardens, in Edinburgh, on August 25, 2008. AFP Photo/Ed Jones (Photo credit should read Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – JUNE 07: Actor Sean Connery arrives to the 35th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Al Pacino held at the Kodak Theatre on June 7, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images for AFI)

1983: From left to right, Pamela Salem who appears as Miss Moneypenny in ‘Never Say Never Again’, Sean Connery who plays James Bond and Barbara Carrera who plays Fatima Blush. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

British actor Sean Connery on a film set in Marrakesh. Original Publication: People Disc – HC0524 (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Scottish actor and producer Sean Connery, UK, 7th November 1969. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

British actor Sean Connery on the set of western film ‘Shalako’, Almeria, Spain, 12th January 1968. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Scottish film actor Sean Connery in his most famous role as ‘007’, James Bond. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Portrait of James Bond actors Sean Connery and Honor Blackman, to promote the film ‘Goldfinger’, 1964. (Photo by Express/Getty Images)

Scottish actor Sean Connery and actress Daniela Bianchi film a bedroom scene for the James Bond film ‘From Russia With Love’ at Pinewood Studios, UK, 9th April 1963. (Photo by Roger Jackson/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)