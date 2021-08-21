Phone conference for parents helps limit screen time for kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Children, and even adults, spend a lot of time looking at a screen — whether it’s a phone, a computer or a tv.

Saturday morning, parents were invited to Twickenham Church of Christ in Huntsville to discuss the emotional consequences of too much screen time and how to protect their families.

All of those in attendance on Saturday were parents, no kids were allowed and they got to hear from author Dr. Joshua Straub, who told them the most important thing about being a parent is looking up from your screen and to be present with your kids is the most impactful thing you can do for them.

Parents got an insightful look at the dangers of too much screen time and how it’s affecting todays youth.

Straub is a social media expert and author of “Safe House”, a book that says emotional safety is the key to raising kids.

The goal was for Straub to help parents better equip themselves and their kids to set boundaries so that what is seen on their screens doesn’t take over their lives.

Autumn Knox, a youth minister at the church, says the event was really for parents to learn how to implement those boundaries and help their kids not fear “missing out.”

“We’re going to have to miss out on something and you know it’s better for us to be missing out on screen time with these relationships that yes we’ve broadened our relationships, but we have not deepened them,” Knox told News 19, adding that Straub also talked about how we can be present with our kids.

“He says, let your kids be bored from not being on their phone,” Knox said, “That when they’re bored for 15 to 20 minutes, their creativity sparks back up and they’ll find something else to do than be on their phones or watching the screen.”

Knox adds that the pandemic helped keep us connected through a screen when we couldn’t gather, but once back together kids, and even adults, were still staring at their screens. the seminar was a way to help parents break that cycle of screen dependency.

Straub added that the best way to get started on limiting your screen time is cold turkey and it starts with the parents and trickles down to the kids.

If you would like to learn more about Dr. Straub or purchase one of his books, click here.