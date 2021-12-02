Philip Rivers, Patrick Murphy, 6 others to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

File- This Jan. 9, 2021, file photo shows Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throwing a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Rivers has won the Pro Football Writers of America’s Good Guy Award for his cooperation with reporters, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Rivers, who retired at 39 after one season with Indianapolis in 2020 following 16 years with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, earned praise for consistently tackling all topics, even in a Zoom setting, and offering answers with perspective, wit and originality during his career.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the 54th year in a row, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame will welcome a new class of athletes.

This year’s class will include the following athletes:

Philip Rivers- The Decatur native returned to Alabama following a lengthy NFL career to coach St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope. Rivers made nine Pro Bowls and won the 2013 NFL Comeback Player of the Year before retiring in 2021. The former fourth-overall pick in the 2004 draft had a storied career leading the NC State Wolfpack from 2000-2003. He won ACC Rookie of the Year in 2000 and was named the 2004 ACC Athlete of the Year.

Justin Tuck- Born in Kellyton, Tuck quickly excelled in the game of football much like Rivers. He attended the University of Notre Dame and still holds school records including most career sacks (24.5) despite dealing with an ACL injury his senior season. Tuck is a two-time Super Bowl champion after winning with the New York Giants in 2007 and 2011. He was also enshrined into the Giants’ Ring of Honor back in 2016.

Jake Peavy- Peavy was drafted directly out of St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile by the San Diego Padres in 1999. He declined an offer to pitch for Auburn in order to accept the contract offer from the Padres. Peavy made his major league debut in 2002 and won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award when he led the league in wins and strikeouts and led the entire MLB in ERA. He would go on to play for the Chicago White Sox, San Fransico Giants and Boston Red Sox before retiring in 2016. Peavy won two World Series in 2013 and 2014 with the Red Sox and Giants.

Doyle Alexander- Another baseball star, Alexander spent 19 years in the major leagues playing for the Dodgers, Orioles, Yankees, Rangers, Braves, Giants, Blue Jays and Tigers. The Cordova native was first drafted by the Dodgers in 1968. In 1976, he helped the Yankees make it to the World Series against the Cincinnati Reds and even started Game 1. He finished his career with a 194-174 record, 3.76 ERA and 1,528 strikeouts.

William Andrews- The Auburn Tigers star running-back from 1976-1978 amassed over 1,000 yards rushing before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1979 draft. He played eight seasons in Atlanta and made multiple All-Pro teams. He rushed for 167 yards in just his first game on his way to All-Rookie honors. In 1983, Andrews led the NFL in all-purpose yards racking up 2,036 of them alongside 12 touchdowns. At the time of his retirement, he was the 24th all-time leading rusher in NFL history.

Keith Askins- The first and only basketball player in this year’s class, Askins played at the University of Alabama from 1986 to 1990 and won three SEC Tournament Championships and reached the Sweet Sixteen twice. The Athens native would eventually sign to play professional basketball with the Miami Heat for nine seasons and serve as captain of the team from 1995-1999 when he retired. He would join the coaching staff in Miami and help the Heat win three NBA championships. Askins is now the organization’s director of college and pro scouting.

Rusty Greer- A member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame, Greer spent his entire 15-year with the organization starting in 1990 when he was drafted out of the University of Montevallo. The Fort Rucker native made his MLB debut in 1994 and on his second career at-bat, hit a home run. He finished his professional career with 119 home runs and a .305 batting average.

Patrick Murphy- Since arriving in Tuscaloosa in 1996, all Murphy has done is win. He took the Crimson Tide softball team to the College World Series in 2000 and in 2012, he led the team to their first national championship. It was also the first national title ever by an SEC team. Alabama has made the NCAA Tournament every year Murphy has been in charge and has taken the team to 13 College World Series. He is also a five-time SEC Coach of the Year winner.

The group was selected based on a statewide election committee and the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers tabulated the votes.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel on May 7, 2022.